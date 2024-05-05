AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research firms have commented on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

