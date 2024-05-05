Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$27.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$916.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.19. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

ZZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

