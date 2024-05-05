Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 3.8 %

NINE stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

In related news, insider Ann G. Fox sold 216,704 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $470,247.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,059.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.