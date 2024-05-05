Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Rocket Lab USA has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

