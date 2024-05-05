Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $176.08 on Friday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $118.45 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its 200 day moving average is $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.