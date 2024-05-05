Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Flagshp Cmty Re to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$25.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

