Kenvue (KVUE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kenvue to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Kenvue has set its FY guidance at $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kenvue to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

