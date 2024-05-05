Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.
LINKBANCORP Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of LNKB opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
