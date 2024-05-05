APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $42,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of APi Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in APi Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Performance

APi Group stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

