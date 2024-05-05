B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Insiders sold a total of 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.90.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

