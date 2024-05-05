Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

RUS stock opened at C$38.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$33.38 and a 12-month high of C$47.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.5926623 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

