BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

