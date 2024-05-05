Barclays Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.74 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

