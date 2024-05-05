Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CSV stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $393.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Fargason acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $153,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $369,521. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carriage Services by 89.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

