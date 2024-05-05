Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

