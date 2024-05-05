Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.66). Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.63).

Manolete Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.20. The company has a market cap of £57.98 million, a PE ratio of 3,312.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

