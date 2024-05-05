Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.99. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

The company has a market cap of C$51.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

