BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MHN stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

