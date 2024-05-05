BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.