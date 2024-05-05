BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

