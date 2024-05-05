Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €75.46 ($81.14) and last traded at €75.06 ($80.71). Approximately 453,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €74.86 ($80.49).

Brenntag Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

