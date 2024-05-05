Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $698,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 152,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 79,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

