Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DFH. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,484,444.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,564,864.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,415. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

