Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 3.2 %

BATS CBOE opened at $179.67 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.