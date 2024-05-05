Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

