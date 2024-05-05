First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 393 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 449,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,132,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $600.27 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.09 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

