Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,375 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

RSPN opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

