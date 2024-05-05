First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $81.33 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

