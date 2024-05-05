First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $648,000 Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 397,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.92 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

