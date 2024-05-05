First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $656,000 Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 214,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $202.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.54. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $183.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.