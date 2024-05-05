First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 3,717 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

