Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $40.07 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,209 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $40,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,649,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,628 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.