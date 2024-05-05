Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.15. 5,641 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1227 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

