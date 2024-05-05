Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.15. 5,641 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.92.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1227 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
