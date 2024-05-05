Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 532 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

