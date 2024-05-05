Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,251 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $258.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

