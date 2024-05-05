Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

