iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 273,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.