Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Trading Up 5.8%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.30. 6,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 3,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

