Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report) were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 56,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile



Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

