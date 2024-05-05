Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.76. 21,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 152,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Stock Up 5.4 %

About Tantalus Systems

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

Further Reading

