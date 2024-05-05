Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.88). 42,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 362,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.85).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 345 ($4.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Big Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Daren John Morris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £6,650 ($8,353.22). 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Big Technologies
Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.
