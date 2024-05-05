XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. XPEL has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

