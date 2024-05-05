Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.74. 169,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 102,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYNZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Mainz Biomed had a negative return on equity of 488.05% and a negative net margin of 2,934.82%. On average, analysts predict that Mainz Biomed will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.