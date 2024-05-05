Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Announces Earnings Results

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $0.06-$0.08 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -378.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

