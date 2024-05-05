Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.82. 10,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 111,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.