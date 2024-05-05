John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 2,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 593,356 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

