NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.19 and last traded at C$16.11. 10,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 55,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.
NEXON Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.94.
NEXON Company Profile
NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.
