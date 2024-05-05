Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,338 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

