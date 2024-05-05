G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

