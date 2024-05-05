Herbert K. Parker Purchases 1,000 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriMas Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after buying an additional 167,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

